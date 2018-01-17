Group calls for inquiry into Civic hospital decision

A newly formed group of concerned residents is calling for a public inquiry into how the Ottawa Hospital landed on the location for its new Civic campus, and is accusing some of those involved of political interference and backroom dealing.

Reimagine Ottawa, a collection of about 20 residents including former city councillor Clive Doucet, formed to combat what its members see as the disproportionate influence developers wield over city hall.

At a news conference Wednesday five of the group's members demanded the federal, provincial and municipal governments investigate the hospital's decision, and said they hope to make it an issue during upcoming provincial and municipal elections.

"I'm convinced that the only way that we will get to the bottom of this decision ... is through some kind of public inquiry," said David Rogers, a member of the group.

The issue dates back to 2016 when the National Capital Commission, after extensive public consultation, recommended Tunney's Pasture as the best location for a future Civic campus site.

The hospital rejected the NCC's choice, and days later hospital officials and politicians held a news conference outside Mayor Jim Watson's office to announce their support for the Sir John Carling site, part of the Central Experimental Farm.

Reimagine Ottawa claims the process lacked transparency, and said many questions remain about how officials arrived at the decision.

The group said it plans to file formal complaints with both the federal and provincial ombudemen.