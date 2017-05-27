They contain 130 diamonds, 76 grams of gold — and in the middle, one very familiar letter of the alphabet.

The Ottawa Redblacks received their championship rings Friday night, six months after they beat the Calgary Stampeders to win the 104th Grey Cup and became the first Ottawa team to hoist the trophy in four decades.

Judging from the reaction during Friday's ceremony at the Canadian Museum of History, players and coaches couldn't wait to try them on.

Quand les champions en titre de la Coupe Grey découvrent leur bague pour la première fois @LCFca pic.twitter.com/3iabv0esq4 — @KimValliereSRC

"It's the end of a long road. A lot of people deserve a lot of credit for getting us to this point, and it's just nice to see that last piece of jewelry we've all been waiting for," said Ottawa Redblacks general manager Marcel Desjardins after the ceremony.

"This is kind of one last reminder of what we were able to accomplish as a group."

The team also tweeted out photos of players posing with their fancy new jewelry, as well as a video showing how the rings were made.

No words needed. This is it. pic.twitter.com/KNIm0dFepI — @REDBLACKS

The team won't have long to bask in the rings' ample glow, however: training camp for the 2017 CFL season gets underway this weekend.