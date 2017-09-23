Fall may have arrived, but summer isn't ready to bid farewell just yet.

According to Environment Canada, Saturday's daytime high is expected to reach 29 C, with the humidity making it feel as hot as 37 C.

On Sunday, the forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 31 C.

If both of those marks are hit, Ottawa would break records that date to 1961 and 2010, respectively. And it would be a shame to spend a record-breaking weekend indoors, right?

Here are a few ideas for this sweltering hot weekend.

Hit the beach — but stay safe

It's going to be tempting to spend this weekend soaking up a few rays on the city's beaches.

If you do, though, there are two things you'll want to know.

First, the City of Ottawa considers the summer beach season over, so there won't be any lifeguards on duty.

And second, that also means that daily testing for E. coli has also wrapped up.

Make a splash

While beaches remain officially closed, the city has decided to extend the season for many of its splash pads.

A majority of splash pads will re-open this weekend due to the beautiful weather! Find a site near you: https://t.co/AIyaVe4IMd pic.twitter.com/Jfu2oT4OWX — City of Ottawa (@ottawacity) September 21, 2017

Given that there are roughly 130 splash pads in Ottawa, it's easier to share the list of parks where the pads won't be in operation this weekend:

Huntley Centennial Park

Bluegrass Park

Fisher Park

Kilbirnie Park

Half Moon Bay

The city has provided splash pad listings, along with a map, that you can check out here.

Commune with nature

If you're up for a bit of a walk, Ottawa-Gatineau area certainly isn't short of prime hiking locations.

The Gatineau Park trails near Pink Lake and Luskville Falls are deservedly renowned, but there's also the dramatic Eagle's Nest Lookout an hour west in Calabogie, Ont., and the serene Mer Bleue Bog near Navan in rural Ottawa.

The Eagle's Nest Trail near Calabogie, Ont., offers stunning views of the Madawaska Valley. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Further afield, Algonquin Park is recommending you come pay the sugar maples a visit, as they're nearing their peak autumn colours this weekend.

​If you're looking for a bit of shade to go with all that sun, the third annual Tree Fest Ottawa in Brewer Park takes place Saturday and Sunday.

And if you'd like to tour the countryside on two wheels, the 72-kilometre Envirocycle Tour leaves at 9 a.m. on Sunday morning. Remember: stay hydrated!