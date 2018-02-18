With scenes from the Pyeongchang Olympics being beamed into our living rooms, Canadians are swiftly becoming acquainted with Korean culture.

But how about their food?

Sunna Na is a local chef originally from Seoul, South Korea, who owns The Swan at Carp.

This week, she offered up a pair of recipes to CBC Radio's All in a Day that are similar to the type of food you'd find in the region around Pyeongchang.

Korean spicy cold buckwheat noodles (four portions)

Ingredients:

4 bundles of dry buckwheat noodles

marinating sauce

1 tbsp. Korean hot pepper flakes (gochutgaru)

1 tbsp. soy sauce

1 tbsp. sugar

1½ tbsp. vinegar

2 tbsp. pear juice

1 tbsp. Korean hot pepper paste (gochujang)

1 tbsp. syrup

1 tbsp. chopped garlic

a pinch of salt

Instructions:

Cook the buckwheat noodles in boiling water according to the package's instructions. Once the noodles are cooked, rinse them with cold water and drain. Combine the remaining ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Pour the sauce into the buckwheat noodles and mix together. Serve as is, or add cucumbers or other vegetables.

This variation on Korean Potato pancakes uses local potatoes, but everything else is authentic. (Sunna Na)

Korean potato pancakes

Ingredients

Makes 10 medium size potato pancakes

2 russet potatoes

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

1 -2 cups water

cooking oil

Instructions: