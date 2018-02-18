With scenes from the Pyeongchang Olympics being beamed into our living rooms, Canadians are swiftly becoming acquainted with Korean culture.
But how about their food?
Sunna Na is a local chef originally from Seoul, South Korea, who owns The Swan at Carp.
This week, she offered up a pair of recipes to CBC Radio's All in a Day that are similar to the type of food you'd find in the region around Pyeongchang.
Korean spicy cold buckwheat noodles (four portions)
Ingredients:
- 4 bundles of dry buckwheat noodles
- marinating sauce
- 1 tbsp. Korean hot pepper flakes (gochutgaru)
- 1 tbsp. soy sauce
- 1 tbsp. sugar
- 1½ tbsp. vinegar
- 2 tbsp. pear juice
- 1 tbsp. Korean hot pepper paste (gochujang)
- 1 tbsp. syrup
- 1 tbsp. chopped garlic
- a pinch of salt
Instructions:
- Cook the buckwheat noodles in boiling water according to the package's instructions.
- Once the noodles are cooked, rinse them with cold water and drain.
- Combine the remaining ingredients in a bowl and mix well.
- Pour the sauce into the buckwheat noodles and mix together.
- Serve as is, or add cucumbers or other vegetables.
Korean potato pancakes
Ingredients
- Makes 10 medium size potato pancakes
- 2 russet potatoes
- ½ tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. pepper
- 1 -2 cups water
- cooking oil
Instructions:
- Peel the potatoes and cut them into one-inch cubes.
- Using blender or food processor, puree the potato with the water.
- Using a cheesecloth, squeeze out any excess water from the potato puree and set it aside.
- Keep the excess water from step three and wait for three to five minutes, then discard the top layer of the water carefully while keeping the white residue on the bottom. That's starch from the potato.
- Combine the potato puree and the starch with salt and pepper and mix well.
- Heat the pan and add enough cooking oil to coat it. When pan is hot, add the mixture to the pan and bring the heat down to medium.
- Fry each pancake for a couple of minutes on each side.
- Remove from the pan and serve. The recipe makes ten medium-sized pancakes.