Make your own heirloom carrot and avocado tostada

The new Ottawa Art Gallery, opening this weekend, will unveil a feast for the eyes and also the stomach.

The gallery will be home to Jackson, a cafe named after AY Jackson, that serves everything from breakfast to lunch, and also offers specialty menus inspired by the exhibitions at the Ottawa Art Gallery.

The cafe, which includes a dine-in restaurant and a grab-and-go counter, was created by Caroline Gosselin and Chef John Leung, both veterans of the Ottawa restaurant and art industry.

"I love the whole association with culinary arts and the arts and intermingling them in any way that we can," Gosselin said. "Jackson is [and] the food on the menu is inspired by the works on the walls so it's something that I feel very passionate about."

As the collection in the gallery changes, the food on the menu will change too on a regular basis, Leung said. The food will reflect the culture, colour and texture of the art.

Jackson's chef shared his heirloom carrot and avocado tostada recipe with the CBC Radio's All in a Day.

If you can't wait until you visit the gallery, learn how to make the dish here.

Heirloom carrot and avocado tostada recipe

Ingredients

8 - 4.5-inch corn or flour tortilla.

1 batch black beans (see recipe below).

1 batch lemon crème fraiche (see recipe below).

1 cup peeled and thinly sliced heirloom carrots.

1 cup diced avocado.

½ cup toasted mixed seeds, including sunflower, sesame, pumpkin seeds.

Chopped cilantro and lime wedges for garnish.

Method

Lay out the tortillas and spread a tablespoon of the refried bean on top. Top with sliced carrots and diced avocado evenly. Top with small droplets of the lemon crème fraiche. Sprinkle the toasted mixed seeds. Garnish with chopped cilantro and a wedge of lime.

How to make the refried black beans

Ingredients

1 can (540 ml) rinsed, strained black bean.

½ cup diced tomato.

½ cup diced onion.

1 clove minced garlic.

1 tsp cumin powder.

1 tsp coriander powder.

2 tbsp olive oil.

2 tbsp chopped cilantro.

Juice of 1 lime.

Salt to taste.

Method

In a medium-sized pan, over medium-high heat, cook the onion and garlic with olive oil for five minutes, or until they are soft. Add the black beans, diced tomato, cumin and coriander and cook for 10 minutes. Stir occasionally. Remove from heat, cool and transfer to a blender. Add lime juice and season with salt. Coarsely blitz the bean mixture so there's some texture. Transfer content to a bowl and then add and fold in the chopped cilantro. Ready to use or cool, wrap and refrigerate for up to two days.

How to make the lemon crème fraiche

​Ingredients

1 cup 35% cream.

Juice of 1 lemon.

Methods

Stir the cream and lemon juice in a small bowl. Cover the bowl with a towel or cheese cloth and secure it with an elastic band around the bowl. Leave it on the a counter for 18-24 hours. Remove the cover and stir the content until it is thick like sour cream. Ready for use or cover with wrap and refrigerate for up to two days.

​