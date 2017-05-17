As the Senators brace themselves for game three, CBC asked local chefs to create a breakaway dish.
The catch? A recipe that showcases the Ottawa-Pittsburgh showdown.
Two chefs answered the call. The first contender, Mike Beck, of Dash Mobile Cookery. In his dish, perogie poutine, Mike unites the culinary favourites of both cities. Apparently, Pittsburgh residents take their hockey and perogies very seriously. Even though it sounds delicious, it probably isn't the best meal to be eating before lacing up.
Mike's perogie poutine
Caution: Do not operate heavy machinery after consumption
Ingredients:
- 12 perogies — fresh or frozen.
- 1 Spanish onion.
- 4 strips bacon.
- 2 tbsp sour cream.
- 1 package of poutine gravy powder.
- 1 package cheese curds.
The technique:
- Bring a pot of salted water to a boil and blanch the perogies, stirring from time to time. Figure on eight minutes for fresh, ten or twelve minutes for frozen.
- Remove to a clean towel with a slotted spoon.
- While the water is coming to a boil, chop the bacon roughly and slice the onion thinly.
- Place the bacon in a cold cast iron pan and place on a low burner.
- Stir from time to time and turn the heat up a little toward the end. Remove from heat just when the fat begins to foam.
- Strain, reserving the fat. Drain bacon on paper towel.
- In another pan sauté the sliced onion in butter over a medium heat. The onions are finished when soft with an oakey hue.
- Prepare the gravy as to the instructions on the sachet.
- Sauté the perogies over medium high heat in butter or the reserved bacon fat if you prefer. Don't over crowd the pan.
- Let them brown a little on both sides. This will probably take five minutes a side.
Serving instructions:
Use a bowl to serve the dish, with the perogies on the bottom. Top the perogies with onions, then sour cream and then the bacon bits. Scatter cheese curds over the works and douse liberally with gravy and enjoy.
The folks from the Red Dot Cafe also answered the call. Their creation, the "Sens-In-7-Seas", features fish tacos with a crisp garden salad served with Letang-y Balsamic Vinaigrette.
'Sens in 7-Seas'
Ingredients:
- 2 flour tortillas 6-8" size.
- 1 oz sour cream.
- 1 oz homemade guacamole.
- 2 oz homemade pico de gallo.
- 2 oz cheddar cheese.
- 3-4 oz shredded lettuce.
- 4-6 oz of your choice of fish.
The technique:
We will be using Atlantic salmon as our example
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Lightly oil a cast iron pan ( a stainless steel, or a non-stick frying pan works as well) over medium heat. The pan should be oven safe for this recipe.
- When preparing the fish or seafood of your preference, it is important to pat dry the excess moisture to help prevent flare ups or splatters of oil while cooking.
- Once the salmon has been dried off it is time to coat it in a cajun seasoning. The more seasoning the spicier the fish will taste.
- Now gently place the fish in the heated pan. This should be done with a heat resistant spatula or a pair of kitchen tongs.
- Cook the spices until it reaches a dark brown colour or even almost black, but do not burn. This should take 2 to 4 minutes for one side, then carefully flip the fish over to its other side.
- Place the cast iron fish in the oven for roughly 10 to 15 minutes. Once again this cooking time can be adjusted based on the preference of the doneness of the fish.
- As the salmon cooks, prep the tortilla shells. This can be done on a gas burner, open flame grill, or even a clean non-stick frying pan. This brings back some life and freshness back into the dried shell.
- Once you have cooked some life back into the tortillas, it is time to dress them, with sour cream and guacamole to taste. Then add shredded lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese and the pico de gallo to taste. Note: Draining the excess liquid from the pico as well as placing it on the tortillas shells after the lettuce will help prevent your tacos from going soggy.
- By now the fish should be finished cooking in the oven. Remove from heat and place on a cutting board to be sliced, diced or chopped in a manner of your liking and placed inside the tortillas
- Garnish with a fresh sprig of cilantro and a fresh wedge of lime and enjoy.