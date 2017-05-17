As the Senators brace themselves for game three, CBC asked local chefs to create a breakaway dish.

The catch? A recipe that showcases the Ottawa-Pittsburgh showdown.

Two chefs answered the call. The first contender, Mike Beck, of Dash Mobile Cookery. In his dish, perogie poutine, Mike unites the culinary favourites of both cities. Apparently, Pittsburgh residents take their hockey and perogies very seriously. Even though it sounds delicious, it probably isn't the best meal to be eating before lacing up.

Mike's perogie poutine​

Two worlds collide in this interpretation of the Ottawa-Pittsburgh showdown.

Caution: Do not operate heavy machinery after consumption

Ingredients:

12 perogies — fresh or frozen.

1 Spanish onion.

4 strips bacon.

2 tbsp sour cream.

1 package of poutine gravy powder.

1 package cheese curds.

The technique:

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil and blanch the perogies, stirring from time to time. Figure on eight minutes for fresh, ten or twelve minutes for frozen. Remove to a clean towel with a slotted spoon. While the water is coming to a boil, chop the bacon roughly and slice the onion thinly. Place the bacon in a cold cast iron pan and place on a low burner. Stir from time to time and turn the heat up a little toward the end. Remove from heat just when the fat begins to foam. Strain, reserving the fat. Drain bacon on paper towel. In another pan sauté the sliced onion in butter over a medium heat. The onions are finished when soft with an oakey hue. Prepare the gravy as to the instructions on the sachet. Sauté the perogies over medium high heat in butter or the reserved bacon fat if you prefer. Don't over crowd the pan. Let them brown a little on both sides. This will probably take five minutes a side.

Serving instructions:

Use a bowl to serve the dish, with the perogies on the bottom. Top the perogies with onions, then sour cream and then the bacon bits. Scatter cheese curds over the works and douse liberally with gravy and enjoy.

The folks from the Red Dot Cafe also answered the call. Their creation, the "Sens-In-7-Seas", features fish tacos with a crisp garden salad served with Letang-y Balsamic Vinaigrette.

'Sens in 7-Seas'

Fish tacos and a crisp garden salad, courtesy of the folks from the Red Dot Cafe.

Ingredients:

2 flour tortillas 6-8" size.

1 oz sour cream.

1 oz homemade guacamole.

2 oz homemade pico de gallo.

2 oz cheddar cheese.

3-4 oz shredded lettuce.

4-6 oz of your choice of fish.

The technique:

We will be using Atlantic salmon as our example