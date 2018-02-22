The RCMP concluded that one of its officers paid for underage sex workers in another country in 2007, according to documents obtained by Radio-Canada.

The officer resigned and didn't face criminal charges.

The officer also allegedly encouraged minors to engage in sexual activity with sex workers and asked minors to conceal their activities, a redacted document says.

The version released to Radio-Canada does not include information on the officer, where the events allegedly happened or the age or gender of the victims.

The RCMP declined requests to speak to Radio-Canada, but said in an email that officers are required to maintain the highest standards of conduct at all times and are forbidden to have sex with local people.

The office of Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale also declined an interview with Radio-Canada.

A spokesperson for Goodale said in an email the federal government condemns sexual exploitation and abuse, and the RCMP has strengthened its review process to stop incidents such as the one in 2007 from happening again.

Former deputy commissioner of the RCMP Pierre-Yves Bourduas told Radio-Canada getting a conviction in these types of international cases is complex, with several different groups and levels of courts involved.