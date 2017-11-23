The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) has filed an injunction application in federal court that would prevent more RCMP civilian employees from being transferred to the embattled Phoenix pay system.

RCMP civilian employees are not on the Phoenix pay system, though employees who are promoted or reclassified within the organization are being transferred now. The injunction would apply to approximately 750 civilian employees who are scheduled to move to the Phoenix pay system next April.

Last year, CUPE applied to the public service labour relations board to represent these civilian members. It was the first such bid since the Supreme Court of Canada granted Mounties the right to collective bargaining in January, 2015.

With the federal government anticipating another three years before the system is fixed, CUPE communications officer Hugh Pouliot said it was time for the union to step in.

"The current situation with the Phoenix pay system is obviously a fiasco," he said. "Until an effective solution has been achieved for Phoenix, why add fuel to the fire, why grow the problem?"

If the injunction is successful, any staffing changes entered after Dec. 1 will be barred from entering the Phoenix system until Apr. 26, 2018, the date employees were originally scheduled to be deemed in the public service.

"Our understanding is that someone who, say, got a promotion on December 1 would still keep their pay structure from November 30 until April 26," Pouliot wrote in an email.

"The impact of the injunction, simply put, would be to stop the transfer of the remaining approximately 750 employees to the Phoenix pay system."

Approximately 250 civilian employees with the RCMP, about a quarter of the members CUPE has been hired to represent, are already in the Phoenix system, including all employees hired after 2015, Pouliot said.