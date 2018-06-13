RCMP target Gatineau Park speeders after crashes and complaints

The RCMP recently targeted speeding drivers in Gatineau Park and say they'll keep it up after two crashes and complaints that people drive recklessly after dark.

The police force's national division tweeted Monday it caught six speeding drivers and one intoxicated driver during a recent campaign in the park.

Enforcement blitz in Gatineau Park with the NCC. Interactions with 70 vehicles: six speeding infractions given and one person failed a road side sobriety test. This is part of a series of ongoing measures to ensure safety of the public in the Park.

The NCC's Twitter account mentioned a police blitz this past Friday night.

After a fatal crash on the park's Champlain Parkway in late May, some park users told CBC News that speeding drivers were a problem in Gatineau Park and police should crack down on them.

Four teens were injured in another crash in the same area just days later.

The RCMP's Monday tweet said their "enforcement blitz" was part of an ongoing effort to keep the public safe in Gatineau Park.