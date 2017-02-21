Gary Rankin says a day doesn't go by, that he doesn't think about his younger brother Randy.

"He did a little bit of everything … he was funny … you could always get along with him" Gary Rankin said.

Randy Rankin was sitting at his computer desk in the basement of his home in the village of Morewood, southeast of Ottawa, in the early morning hours of Feb. 12, 2007. Someone snuck up to the window and fired a gun through the glass, hitting the 47-year-old Rankin in the back of the head.

Randy Rankin's wife and daughter, who were upstairs at the time, ran to the basement to find him dead.

Randy Rankin was interviewed by the CBC in 2002 near his home in Morewood. (Steve Fischer/CBC)

Victim had 'enemies'

Rankin was a well-known children's entertainer, going by the name of "Lunchbox Louie" and "Koo Koo the Clown." He was also passionate about horse racing, regularly buying and training horses.

His death has been widely publicized on websites serving eastern Ontario's harness racing community, of which Rankin was an active and outspoken member.

Gary Rankin says his brother had made enemies for posting his opinions about what he saw as corruption in the Eastern Ontario harness racing industry.

Randy Rankin was one of four defendants named in a $6.25-million dollar lawsuit launched by the Ontario Harness Horse Association over comments on a public discussion board, one that was later settled.

But according to Gary Rankin, his brother had vowed to publicize more information in the days before his death.

"I think he said something about he was going to go live about it or something … I know he was getting some threatening phone calls the night before apparently," Rankin said.

Reward of $50K offered in 2009

The OPP described Rankin as an avid horse harness racing enthusiast and said there were "lots of persons of interest" in the case.

But no arrests have been made in the case, even after the province in 2009 offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Rankin's death.

Gary Rankin says he has decided to speak out now, hoping that after a decade, someone will finally come forward with what they know about his brother's murder.

"I figure after 10 years, it's time to get something woken up about it again," Rankin said.