Ottawa Senators assistant GM to be charged with harassment: report

Ottawa Senators assistant general manager Randy Lee is being charged with harassment following an altercation that occurred during a shuttle bus ride back to his Buffalo, N.Y., hotel, The Associated Press is reporting.

Citing a "person with direct knowledge of the situation" who spoke on the condition of anonymity, AP reports Lee was arrested Thursday night after he was being transported back to his hotel from a downtown restaurant and bar.

He's scheduled to be arraigned in court later Friday, AP reports.

Lee is in town with other NHL team officials attending the league's annual pre-draft scouting combine, which runs through Saturday.

Lee has spent 23 seasons with the Senators and just completed his fourth as assistant GM.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, the hockey club said it has been made aware of Lee's arraignment in Buffalo.

"The Ottawa Senators will always hold all members of the organization to the highest standards of behaviour, regardless of the environment in which they operate," the statement says. "To this end, we are reviewing the situation with the greatest of care, and will provide an update as soon as one is available."