A rainfall warning from Environment Canada remains in effect for the Ottawa area with up to 40 mm of precipitation expected to fall by Wednesday morning.

The rain, combined with melting snow, raises the risk for flooding in low-lying areas, according to the national weather agency.

The wet and mild weather spell comes from a series of low pressure systems moving along a warm front across the lower Great Lakes.

"A final band of rain is likely along a cold front Wednesday, bringing the rain to an end. However, multi-day rainfall totals in the 30 to 50 mm range are likely in some areas," Environment Canada said.

The unusually mild weather continues Wednesday with a forecasted high of 9 C and a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon.