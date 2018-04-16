Significant rainfall warning in effect for Ottawa

First the ice storm, now this.

Environment Canada has issued a significant rainfall warning for Ottawa, with precipitation expected to gradually wind down by Monday evening.

According to the weather agency, Ottawa can expect about 20 to 30 millimetres of rain.

While the freezing rain warning issued earlier for Ottawa has ended, the advisory cautions commuters that standing water could make already icy roads even more treacherous.

The agency also advised urban homeowners to clear nearby drainage basins of ice to guard against basement flooding.

The release added that flooding in low-lying areas is possible, warning people to keep pets and children away from creeks and river banks.