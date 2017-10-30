A storm that has dumped a month's worth of rain on the region in two days seems to be hitting the Outaouais hardest.

The municipality of La Pêche declared a state of emergency at 9:30 a.m., after flooding caused a number of road closures, including the collapse of Chemin McLinton in the village of Wakefield.

The Wakefield Mill Hotel is alerting customers on its website that the hotel has been closed due to a landslide and downed power lines on Mill Road.

The bridge on McLinton Road in the Wakefield region of La Pêche washed out on Monday, Oct. 30 after two days of rain. (Courtesy Danielle Schami‎/Facebook)

A sinkhole collects water on Legion Road in the village Wakefield on Oct. 30, 2017. The municipality of La Pêche declared a state of emergency as many roads flooded. (Courtesy Elizabeth Logue/Facebook)

A look at Valley-de-Wakefield Drive in the La Peche, Que., community of Wakefield early Monday morning. Flooding closed Valley-de-Wakefield all the way down to Riverside Road. (Courtesy Expéditions Wakefield/Facebook)

La Pêche : chemin de la Rivière fermé à la hauteur de McLinton #policemrc pic.twitter.com/NCzmqWLksX — @Police_MRC

About 7,400 Outaouais residents are also dealing with power outages.

The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais has set up a command post early this morning at its headquarters in Wakefield, and the police force had been deployed "to respond to emergencies and requests from citizens throughout the territory," according to the neighbouring municipality of Chelsea.

MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais is also advising residents to check the websites of municipalities for information about the state of the roads.

On its Twitter feed, it posted a photo of a flooded Chemin du Lac Meech, the roadway strewn with large rocks. Police also said that some residents of Val-des-Monts had been completely cut off due to flooding.

Chelsea : Ch. du Lac Meech #policemrc : Pour tout savoir sur l'état des routes SVP consulter les sites Web des municipalités pic.twitter.com/0BKwyxUHvR — @Police_MRC

Val-des-Monts has also announced emergency measures, though not an actual state of emergency.

Mobile home park in Gatineau evacuated

In Gatineau, emergency services personnel headed to an area near Highway 50 and Boulevard La Vérendrye to assist in the voluntary evacuation of residents from the Riviera mobile home park. Evacuees were taken to a community centre where the Red Cross was providing service. It's one of two Red Cross centres; the other is in Cantley, Que.



Chantal Durand left the mobile home park with her dog, Tyson, and said it was the second time the area had been evacuated due to flooding. She and other residents said the last time was six or seven years ago.

Being trapped by floodwaters even temporarily caused her some anxiety, Durand said.



"My mother's diabetic, so if she needs to go to the hospital, she needs to be out of there," Durand said.



For Lyne Maleau, having to evacuate also meant packing in a hurry for a pre-planned trip to New York City tomorrow, but she was grateful for the assistance of firefighters.



Maleau expressed concern about the infrastructure that serves the mobile home park, and its ability to handle heavy rains.



"They're going to have to re-do the street very well for the future," Maleau said.

Residents of a mobile home park in Gatineau were evacuated to a community centre because of flooding. (Amanda Pfeffer)

At least a dozen roads in Gatineau were badly affected by flooding. Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin said some of the flooding was due to fallen leaves blocking drains.

Water flows down stairs like a waterfall in the Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood of Gatineau, Que. (Jean Brosseau/Radio-Canada)