It's going to be a soggy Thanksgiving Monday across much of eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for Kingston, Napanee and Prince Edward County due to the remnants of Hurricane Nate.

Rainfall is expected to be heavy, with as much as 50 to 60 millimetres falling in those areas by noon, the agency said. Localized flooding is also a possibility.

Significant rain is also expected in Cornwall, Brockville, and other communities east of Ottawa, as the weakened storm rapidly accelerates northward through Ontario.

In Ottawa, the Monday forecast calls for fog patches and periods of rain, with skies clearing in the evening. The high is 17 C and overnight low 10 C.

Ottawa's Tuesday forecast is a mix of sun and cloud and a pleasant daytime high of 21 C.