The Municipality of Chelsea has been granted permission to remove rails and ties from an abandoned railway corridor to create a multi-use pathway.

The judgement, handed down by a Quebec Superior Court judge on Friday, specifies that the almost 20 kilometres of rail bed can also be levelled after the materials are removed.

A partial injunction earlier this month allowed the municipality to remove the rails, but not level the ground underneath. Friday's decision give the green-light for the levelling, as well as the removal of the rails and ties.

In a press release Friday, the municipality said it was "pleased with the decision" and that it will go ahead with the removal of the rails and ties.

Not everyone was happy about the decision, however.

"The decision places the Municipality of Chelsea, its residents and taxpayers squarely at risk if a release or discharge of contaminants occurs if the railway tracks are torn up," Tim Kehoe, chair of the Chelsea Communities Preservation Association, said in an email.

Environmental studies are still being conducted, and the municipality said the results will be available in September.

A multi-use pathway was proposed for the old tracks, but the community's response to the proposal was mixed.

Studies are being conducted to address concerns raised by residents. The final report is to be presented to Cheslea's municipal council on Aug. 8.