A teen who went on a racist spray-painting spree has been sentenced to a year in custody, and with credit for the time he has already served, he'll spend another three months in the youth justice system.

After the three months are up, he'll be on probation for two years.

Between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19, 2016, the teen — who cannot be named because he was a few weeks shy of his 18th birthday at the time — vandalized two synagogues, a Jewish prayer house, a mosque and a church with racist slurs and white supremacist symbols including swastikas.

He pleaded guilty in February to inciting hatred, mischief against religious buildings, threatening conduct, weapon possession and breaching conditions imposed after a previous conviction.

Earlier this month, Ontario Court Justice Peter Griffiths denied a request to have the 18-year-old sentenced as an adult.

The maximum sentence the teen could have received was three years in the youth justice system.

Racist graffiti was spray-painted on the doors of the Ottawa Muslim Association on Northwestern Avenue, among other religious buildings. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Teen told to write 3 essays

At Thursday's sentencing, Griffiths also ordered the teen to compose three 500-word essays on members of Canada's Muslim, Jewish and Black communities, then share the essays with faith communities.

Examples of people the teen could write about include Attorney General Yasir Naqvi, Leonard Cohen and hockey defenceman P.K. Subban, the judge told court.

The teen must submit to a DNA order and is barred from possessing weapons and going near religious institutions, including those he vandalized, without permission. He's also barred from speaking with someone he's alleged to have assaulted in 2015, Griffiths ruled.

Any internet access must be supervised by a youth worker, Griffiths added.

Crown wanted DNA sample, police visits

In addition to another year in custody, the Crown had asked for two years of probation, a ban on weapons, an order to stay away from the religious institutions the teen vandalized, an order to submit a DNA sample, an order to stay at home between sunset and sunrise, and a ban on internet access and cellphone use.

The Crown also wanted police to be allowed to make random visits to the teen's home to ensure he abides by the curfew and internet ban, according to the Crown.

And the teen should be encouraged to attend treatment and counselling, although he cannot be ordered to do so.

Crown attorney Moiz Karimjee argued in court during a sentencing hearing Monday that the additional year of custody is necessary "for deterrence and denunciation."

He added that while the youth was in custody, he carved a swastika into a desk, attacked a Muslim youth who had just finished praying, and wrote an anti-Semitic slur.

A man begins to wash racist graffiti away at the Machzikei Hadas synagogue. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

'I'm sorry,' teen tells court

Defence lawyer Jasna Drnda argued in court Monday for the teen to be released from custody with two years of probation.

The fact that the teen pleaded guilty, was a minor at the time of the offences, expressed a desire to change and could have a serious mental illness are mitigating factors, Drnda argued.

She opposed the DNA order and police checks, arguing that would violate the teen's Charter rights.

Asked by the judge whether he had anything to say in court Monday as sentencing submissions came to a close, the teen addressed the courtroom.

"I'm sorry for the people in the community that I've affected," he said.