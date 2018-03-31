Skip to Main Content
Gatineau police investigate racist graffiti scrawled on bus shelter

Notifications

Gatineau police investigate racist graffiti scrawled on bus shelter

Gatineau police are investigating after hateful language was scrawled on a bus shelter in Old Hull.

Pictures of hateful language shared on social media

CBC News ·
Racist graffiti is seen scrawled across a bus shelter advertisement in Gatineau, Que., on March 31, 2018. (Yasmine Mehdi/Radio-Canada)

Gatineau police are investigating after racist language was scrawled on a bus shelter in the city's Hull district.

The French-language comments were written on a shelter near Casino du Lac-Leamy, across an advertisement that featured people of colour.

The bus shelter was also vandalized with a swastika.

It's not known how long the messages had been there, but photos of the graffiti began to circulate Friday on social media.

After Radio-Canada contacted the Gatineau Police Service about the messages Saturday, the force said they would be investigating.

"If we talk about hate speech or incitement to violence, these are files that are sent to the criminal investigation office," Lt. David Blais said in a French-language interview.

"It is not treated lightly." 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us