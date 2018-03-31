Gatineau police investigate racist graffiti scrawled on bus shelter

Gatineau police are investigating after racist language was scrawled on a bus shelter in the city's Hull district.

The French-language comments were written on a shelter near Casino du Lac-Leamy, across an advertisement that featured people of colour.

The bus shelter was also vandalized with a swastika.

It's not known how long the messages had been there, but photos of the graffiti began to circulate Friday on social media.

After Radio-Canada contacted the Gatineau Police Service about the messages Saturday, the force said they would be investigating.

"If we talk about hate speech or incitement to violence, these are files that are sent to the criminal investigation office," Lt. David Blais said in a French-language interview.

"It is not treated lightly."