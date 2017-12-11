The vast majority of the flag-waving, cowbell-ringing, name-chanting Canadian Tire Centre fans got what they wanted Sunday afternoon.

Ottawa's Rachel Homan defeated Calgary's Chelsea Carey 6-5 in front of a boisterous home crowd in Sunday's women's final at the Tim Hortons Roar of the Rings.

Homan, the second seed at 7-1, beat reigning Olympic champion Jennifer Jones a day earlier to reach the final.

The 2017 world champion picked up where she left off, putting steady pressure on Carey and taking advantage of mistakes.

Carey was down a pair with hammer in the 10th and missed a double takeout attempt that would have forced an extra end.

"That was very, very nerve-racking," said Ben Miskew, the younger brother of Emma Miskew, who throws third stones for Homan.

"I'm super excited. It's tough to put into words. This was their goal for these past four years and it's great to see them achieve it."

Ben Miskew (centre, with friends Robin Hebert and Andrew Foster) was one of the many people in the crowd Sunday wearing this 'HOMAN' shirt. Ben's sister Emma is the team's third — and also the logo's designer. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

"My heart was going 100 miles an hour hoping she was going to do the right shot. And she did," said Sandy Bonenfant, herself a curler at Ottawa's RA Curling Club.

Fred Ladouceur and Sandy Bonenfant share a laugh after the women's final at the Roar of the Rings Olympic qualifying tournament. Ladouceur said he liked the Team Canada jackets Team Homan was awarded after their win. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

John and Brenda O'Neill said they've known Homan since she was 12 because their daughter is also a curler.

"They deserve to win. They've been growing and working at it a long time," said Brenda.

The team's home club was a little excited too.

AHHHHHH TEAM HOMAN IS GOING TO THE GOD DAMN #PyeongChang2018 #Olympics!!!!!! — @OttCurlingClub

Announced attendance was 7,490 to bring the overall total to 106,807. The venue has a capacity of about 17,000.

Curling’s one of those sports where you try to be quiet as the players are going, especially because they have to talk to each other, but at breaks... oh boy. Chant after the 1st end was “Homan fans, in the stands, if you’re with us clap your hands!” pic.twitter.com/tjgrdp6a5z — @amkfoote

These 2 rows of section 119 are the loudest Team Homan fans. They have cheers for all the players. And a cowbell. pic.twitter.com/f72KT6AAsk — @amkfoote