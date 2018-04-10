Skip to Main Content
Gatineau woman killed in crash into Quyon ditch

The driver of a vehicle that went into a ditch off Highway 148 in the Pontiac early Tuesday morning is dead, and a passenger is expected to survive.

A 26-year-old Gatineau woman was driving this car that crashed into a ditch off Highway 148 in Quyon, Que., on April 10. (MRC-des-Collines police)

MRC-des-Collines police said it happened around 12:30 a.m. near rue de Clarendon in Quyon, though they couldn't clarify exactly where it happened.

A 26-year-old woman from Gatineau died in the crash and the passenger, a 27-year-old man from Otter Lake, Que., was not seriously injured, police said.

Highway 148 is closed in both directions as police investigate the single-vehicle crash.

Emergency crews respond to a fatal single-vehicle collision on Highway 148 in Quyon, Que., early Tuesday morning. (CBC)

