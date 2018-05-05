Queso flameado for Cinco de Mayo

Saturday marks Cinco de Mayo — an annual celebration of the Mexican army's unexpected victory over the French empire at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.

Cinco de Mayo has become synonymous with busting out Mexican-inspired food and drinks for a good time.

Queso flameado — Spanish for flamed cheese — is a hot, melted cheese and chorizo dish typical to Mexican cuisine that is perfect to enjoy on Cinco de Mayo.

María Amalia Garza, the owner and chef instructor at The Cultural Kitchen, shared her authentic recipe for the dish on CBC Radio's All In A Day on Wednesday.

Queso flameado

Serves 2-3

Ingredients:​

1 tsp vegetable oil.

1 chorizo patty, or 3/4 cup raw Mexican chorizo (make your own below!).

1 small onion, diced.

2 cups shredded brick, Havarti or mozzarella cheese (or a mixture of cheeses).

Flour or corn tortillas.

Salsa of your choice.

Directions:

In a small skillet, heat oil and cook chorizo, breaking it up, until no longer pink inside, about 5 minutes. Add chopped onion and cook until onion is very soft. Meanwhile, place shredded cheese in an oven-proof bowl and sprinkle the cooked chorizo mixture on top. Place in a preheated 375°F oven for 15-20 minutes, or until melted and bubbly. Serve immediately with warm tortillas and salsa.

Chorizo de la Tia Irene

Makes about 12 portions

Ingredients:

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar.

1 cup water.

5 ancho chilies.

1 tbsp black peppercorns.

1 tbsp whole cumin.

1 tbsp Mexican oregano.

1 head garlic, peeled.

1 tbsp kosher salt, or to taste.

1 kg ground pork.

Directions: