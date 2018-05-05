Recipe
Queso flameado for Cinco de Mayo
María Amalia Garza, the owner and chef instructor at The Cultural Kitchen, shared her authentic recipe for the dish on CBC Radio's All In A Day on Wednesday ahead of Cinco de Mayo.
Saturday marks Cinco de Mayo — an annual celebration of the Mexican army's unexpected victory over the French empire at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.
Cinco de Mayo has become synonymous with busting out Mexican-inspired food and drinks for a good time.
Queso flameado — Spanish for flamed cheese — is a hot, melted cheese and chorizo dish typical to Mexican cuisine that is perfect to enjoy on Cinco de Mayo.
Queso flameado
Serves 2-3
Ingredients:
- 1 tsp vegetable oil.
- 1 chorizo patty, or 3/4 cup raw Mexican chorizo (make your own below!).
- 1 small onion, diced.
- 2 cups shredded brick, Havarti or mozzarella cheese (or a mixture of cheeses).
- Flour or corn tortillas.
- Salsa of your choice.
Directions:
- In a small skillet, heat oil and cook chorizo, breaking it up, until no longer pink inside, about 5 minutes. Add chopped onion and cook until onion is very soft.
- Meanwhile, place shredded cheese in an oven-proof bowl and sprinkle the cooked chorizo mixture on top. Place in a preheated 375°F oven for 15-20 minutes, or until melted and bubbly.
- Serve immediately with warm tortillas and salsa.
Chorizo de la Tia Irene
Makes about 12 portions
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar.
- 1 cup water.
- 5 ancho chilies.
- 1 tbsp black peppercorns.
- 1 tbsp whole cumin.
- 1 tbsp Mexican oregano.
- 1 head garlic, peeled.
- 1 tbsp kosher salt, or to taste.
- 1 kg ground pork.
Directions:
- Using a mortar and pestle or a spice mill, grind peppercorns and cumin. Combine with Mexican oregano and set aside.
- Rinse ancho chilies, remove the seeds and stems and place in a saucepan with the vinegar and water. Bring to a boil, then cover the pot and turn off the heat. Let cool to room temperature in the pot.
- Remove the chilies from the vinegar and water mixture and place in blender jar. Add peppercorns, cumin, Mexican oregano, garlic and salt. Process until you have a completely smooth paste, adding a bit of the soaking liquid only if needed to make the blending process easier. Paste should be fairly dense.
- Using gloves, mix paste with the ground pork, making sure it is evenly distributed.
- Shape meat into small patties of about 3/4 cup. Wrap each patty individually and place in fridge overnight to let the chorizo blend flavours. Use what you need and freeze the rest.