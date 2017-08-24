The Ottawa police guns and gangs unit is investigating a shooting that happened on the Queensway.

A man was shot in the leg on the highway early Thursday morning and showed up at a hospital around 12:45 a.m.

Police are not saying where on the Queensway the shooting occurred.

Ottawa OPP say they were asked by Ottawa police around 1 a.m. to check the eastbound 417 around St. Laurent Boulevard for any possible evidence of a shooting, and that they didn't find anything.

No other information was immediately available.