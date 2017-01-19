A gastroenteritis outbreak that affected two inpatient units at the Queensway Carleton Hospital and severely restricted bed capacity is officially over, the hospital has announced.

The outbreak was declared at the hospital on Jan. 13, after about a dozen patients in a rehabilitation unit and a surgical unit showed symptoms of diarrhea and vomiting.

During the outbreak, patients were not being admitted to the affected units, and patients who had been isolated were only permitted only one visitor each.

Measures designed to contain the outbreak have now been lifted, the hospital said Thursday afternoon.

Hospital officials said they are still seeing many patients arriving with gastrointestinal illnesses, and are encouraging visitors to thoroughly wash their hands and stay away if they're feeling ill.