Queensway Carleton Hospital in Ottawa has declared an outbreak of gastroenteritis at two of its units and said bed capacity at the hospital is "severely restricted."

The hospital said Friday the infectious outbreak is on two of its inpatient units: one rehabilitation unit and one surgical unit.

The hospital said about a dozen patients on these units have shown symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea.

As a result of the outbreaks, patients cannot be admitted to these units. Affected patients have been isolated on units A4 and D3 and will be permitted only one visitor each.

The hospital said it is working with Ottawa Public Health to contain and manage the outbreak. The hospital said "increased environmental cleaning regimens have been implemented."