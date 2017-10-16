Homecoming at Queen's University was marked by a heavier police presence this weekend in Kingston, resulting in double the number of tickets and charges.

A total of 330 tickets and charges were laid in relation to homecoming weekend, as well as 33 arrests, according to Kingston police. Most of the offences were violations of the Liquor License Act.

Last year there were just 166 charges. There were also 14 traffic-related charges this year, compared to just four last year.

Kingston Police said they worked with the city and university to ensure a safe weekend, and said dozens of additional officers were on duty to monitor the festivities.