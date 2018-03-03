Queen's University's art conservation program has received a $632,000 grant that will help preserve not only the objects that come its way, but the important stories they tell, according to the program's director.

"We're an excellent program but the world around us is changing," said Rosaleen Hill said on CBC Radio's All In A Day. "How do we meet those changes?"

The grant, from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, will certainly help.

The foundation invited the Kingston, Ont., university to make a pitch for the funding last summer, and awarded the grant in December. The funding will help transform and diversify the program's curriculum over the next five years.

Colette Hardman-Peavy examines some obsolete media. (Raphael Shea)

Preserving the stories behind the artifacts

Hill said the grant will allow the program to engage with Indigenous knowledge keepers, elders and other experts both in Canada and abroad to develop new ways of presenting information related to the conservation of cultural objects.

'We're not just looking at the object. We're looking at the culture that object came from.' - Rosaleen Hill, program director

"We're looking with the visiting scholars to make sure we get a broad range of people who have a keen interest in this," Hill said.

In addition to preserving the artifacts themselves, the centre will strive to preserve their stories, Hill said.

"We're not just looking at the object. We're looking at the culture that object came from."

Hill said the hope is to develop and maintain an international network of experts long after the funding runs out.

"We're hoping that though this project we'll be able to develop an international network that will be able to keep going after the five years."