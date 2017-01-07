There are dozens of ways to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday this year. But hopping on a fat bike and cycling from Quebec City to Windsor in the middle of the winter might not be an obvious one.

But that's exactly what two men from Gatineau have decided to do. Guy Rouleau and Nicolas Berniquez-Villemaire are on the road, raising money and awareness for Kids Help Phone, as well as the Human Chain Project. Rouleau hopes to set a Guinness World Record by getting people to hold hands along the same route they're cycling down.

Nicolas Berniquez-Villemaire. (Facebook)

That would amount to 1.25-million people from Quebec and Ontario holding hands. For now though, they're focused on safely cycling across la belle province, before arriving in Ottawa. Berniquez-Villemaire told Robyn Bresnahan on Ottawa Morning that the duo was avoiding major highways.

"Actually we're taking what they call in Quebec the Chemins du Roy. So it's not the highway. We're following (route) 138 in the province of Quebec. From Quebec (City) to Montreal and then we'll switch on the 148 which is also a medium route," he said. "Honestly, there's not a lot of cars on these routes right now. So it's actually the perfect route for a fat bike."

Guy Rouleau and Nicolas Berniquez-Villemaire, of Gatineau, Que., are using these two 'fat bikes' to make their way across Quebec and into Ontario, raising funds for their Canada 150 project, The Human Chain, as well as for Kids Help Phone. (Facebook)

Berniquez-Villemaire said the biggest obstacle isn't traffic or even winter precipitation.

"It can snow, rain, it doesn't really matter. It's the wind," he said, adding that Thursday morning was particularly difficult. "We had a 50 km/hr wind right in front of us, so we were going seven or eight kilometres per hour … But when we reached the border of the St. Lawrence River near the coast, all the houses and the trees covered the wind and we were able to so we were able to make our 100 km (for the day)."