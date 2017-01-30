People are gathering on Parliament Hill for a sombre memorial after six people were killed and 19 injured in an attack Sunday on a Quebec City mosque.

CBC Ottawa broadcasted live from the gathering.

A second memorial was also scheduled to take place Monday afternoon at the Aylmer Mosque in Gatineau.

The fatal shooting happened at around 8 p.m. Sunday during evening prayers at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec (Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec).

On Monday, Quebec police arrested and charged 28-year-old Alexandre Bissonnette with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.