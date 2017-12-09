Parents, coaches and hockey organizers in Quebec are grappling with the question of how to keep young players safe after another hockey coach was charged with sex-related offences in Gatineau.

Gatineau police arrested L'Intrépide de Gatineau coach Gabriel Paquin Thursday. The 20-year-old has been charged with luring, incitement to sexual touching, sexual exploitation and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Paquin was suspended from the team when the allegations first surfaced in October.

Tim Jones is assistant coach of a minor hockey team from Saint John, N.B., in Gatineau to take part in a midget AAA tournament. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

But hockey's governing body in the province denies there's a need for any drastic policy changes in the wake of the latest allegations.

"I don't think we have to change our whole policy," said Yvan Dallaire, director of regulations with Hockey Québec, in an interview with Radio-Canada.

However Dallaire did say the organization is thinking about better training for volunteers who work with kids.

The conduct of children's sports coaches has been under the microscope in Quebec this week.

On Friday a judge in Saint-Jérôme, Que., sentenced ski coach Bertrand Charest to 12 years in prison after Charest was found guilty on 37 charges including sexual assault involving girls he coached in the 1990s.

Earlier this fall another Gatineau hockey coach, Cody Lagacé, was charged with luring, sexual touching and transmitting sexually explicit material. The alleged incident did not involve a child he coached, but he was fired from his position as head coach of a hockey team at l'École polyvalentede Nicolas-Gatineau, a school specializing in sports.

Police checks not enough

How to protect children from sexual predators has been an evolving discussion from the top echelons of hockey organizations in the province down to the benches and locker rooms.

Police checks have long been the norm, but now organizations have introduced rules to avoid even the perception of inappropriate behaviour, explained Tim Jones, an assistant coach from Saint John, N.B., in Gatineau this week for a hockey tournament at the Complexe Branchaud-Brière.

"As a coach, you need to remove yourself from an environment of perception," he said. "We do one-on-ones with the players, and it's typically with more than one coach in the room."

Sylvain Larocque, a coach from Les Coteaux, Que., said coaches, parents and children need to be educated about what inappropriate behaviour looks like, and what to do when they encounter it.

Jacqueline Charbonneau-Venne's son played organized hockey, and now her grandson plays, too. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

Jacqueline Charbonneau-Venne, a grandmother whose son played, and whose grandson now plays, said whatever hockey clubs do about training, parents must always remain vigilant.

"We put our faith into these organizations and we think the children are fine," said Charbonneau-Venne. "Well, they're not always fine."

Charbpnneau-Venne said parents need to keep an open dialogue with their kids to monitor their relationships with their coaches, and foster confidence in kids to speak up when something's wrong.