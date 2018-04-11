Quebec photo radar issues mean Outaouais drivers rarely fined

Many drivers issued photo radar speeding tickets in the Outaouais are getting off without a fine thanks to a legal ruling the province is trying to address.

In late 2016, Quebec court Judge Serge Cimon ruled photo radar evidence alone is "hearsay" and not enough evidence on its own to make someone pay a fine.

Because of this, only five drivers issued photo radar tickets from western Quebec's four mobile photo radar units in January had to pay a fine.

Nobody has been fined for mobile photo radar infractions in February or March.

There were a total of 310 fines in that same three-month period from the permanent photo radar camera on boulevard Maisonneuve in Gatineau, which also records red light infractions. The ministry was unable to provide an answer for why there were significantly more tickets at the permanent camera.

Across the province, it's causing an $18.9-million budget shortfall because the government is taking in so much less money than it expected.

The Quebec National Assembly should pass a bill in the next few days to change the photo radar rules, said Quebec Transport Minister André Fortin.

It would prevent lawyers from cross-examining police officers in photo radar cases, so only the written evidence would stand.