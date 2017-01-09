The trial of a Val-des-Monts, Que., man accused of sexually assaulting his daughters — and even having children with one of them — is underway after a jury was selected Monday.

The accused, a 79-year-old businessman who cannot be named in order to protect the identities of the complainants, faces three charges of incest, two of indecent assault and one of sexual assault.

The Crown told the jury of four men and eight women in the Gatineau courtroom that they would hear accounts from witnesses that would be both shocking and revolting, and that the women in the family lived in a climate of oppression.

The charges relate to crimes that allegedly took place in Gatineau and Montreal, beginning in 1971 and continuing until 2004.

The Crown alleges the man had sex with three daughters. One of his daughters was assaulted over a period of 32 years, from the age of 8 to 40 years, the Crown alleges. That daughter became pregnant for the first time at 13, and the Crown says she had three children by her father.

It was after she complained in 2014 that the other two daughters came forward.

Accused described as manipulative, intimidating

The accused has been incarcerated since his arrest in November 2014.

At his first court appearance in 2015, Crown lawyer Gaston Langevin described the accused as authoritarian and manipulative, and said he frequently suggested to his family that he was capable of influencing, or even buying, police officers, judges and politicians.

The Crown has also alleged that while incarcerated — and despite a court ban — the accused contacted the complainants to dissuade them from filing a complaint, intimidating and threatening them.

The trial is expected to last two to three weeks.