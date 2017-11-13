Quebec's ministry of municipal affairs will allow the rebuilding of some homes destroyed by flooding in Gatineau last spring.



While provincial legislation would normally stop homes from being rebuilt after demolition in zero-to-20-year flood zones, Gatineau council voted last month to ask the province for a waiver for some areas.



Monday, Gatineau's mayor announced the exemption had been granted for Jacques-Cartier and Moreau streets, as well as Riviera Street and Hurtubise Boulevard. The move is intended to help preserve "the existing urban fabric," according to a news release issued in French.

Flood waters surrounded homes on Hurtubise Boulevard in Gatineau last spring. The province now says it will allow homeowners on that street and three other streets to rebuild following demolition. (Ashley Burke/CBC News)

"We didn't want neighbourhoods with a lot of holes in them," said Pedneaud-Jobin at the news conference where the announcement was made. "We'd like to preserve a sense of community, and with those new rules, I think we will."

City staff will call homeowners this week to explain the rules and their options, Pednaud-Jobin said. Those who plan to rebuild must get the necessary authorization from the city before January 20, 2019, according to the news release.



During the spring flood, 541 residences were evacuated by Gatineau's fire department, according to the city, and 110 demolition permits have been issued in the months since.