After a long game of "cat and mouse," the owner of an Ottawa property management firm believes he finally has proof a tenant is illegally running an Airbnb business out of a downtown condo without the owner's permission.



According to reviews on Airbnb for the suite at 200 Rideau St., the tenant had been running a covert operation, telling guests to pick up their keys from a lock box attached to a railing outside a Tim Hortons coffee shop a block away.

Then they would be told to enter the building through the parking garage to avoid security at the front desk, according to those reviews, and to keep a low profile.

'It's a huge concern' - Dan Dore, Owner of Dore Property Management

It's the second complaint this week about a verified Airbnb host in Ottawa who goes by the name "Stay" and is currently renting out 23 units, mostly in the capital and Montreal.

In at least two cases, CBC News has learned the unit is being subleased for a profit without the owner's permission, ultimately breaking the lease and the condo building rules.

The host has not responded to CBC's requests for comment.

'He makes everyone who uses Airbnb look bad'

"It's a huge concern," said Dan Dore, the owner of Dore Property Management. "We fully expect the people who are on the lease are the people actually living in the unit. It's a secure building."

Dore is now starting the process to evict the tenant after finding what he believes is evidence that guests were paying money to sleep there.

"It's quite unfortunate," said Dore. "He makes everyone who uses Airbnb look bad."

Unlike several other Canadian cities, there aren't any municipal regulations in Ottawa tackling the growing problem of short-term rentals.

Dore and the Ottawa Gatineau Hotel Association are calling for change, however. They want Ottawa to adopt similar rules to those in place in Toronto, Vancouver and Victoria, B.C. — rules that require residents to obtain a city license to rent out their primary residence short-term.

'Getting the keys was a little tricky seeing as they are in a lock-box attached to some random railing nearby,' wrote one Airbnb guest in their review of a Rideau Street condo unit they rented from user 'Stay.' (Ashley Burke/CBC News)

Worries over safety

At least two condo buildings on Rideau Street are struggling with the problem.

In one case, security at 234 Rideau St. had to call police this past October when intoxicated Airbnb guests allegedly lit fireworks inside a unit.

Reid Property Management has now equipped the security desks with incident reporting forms to fill out anytime they catch short-term rental guests inside.

As well, new plaques have been installed on the building's intercoms, stating that these types of rentals are not allowed.

The condos buildings at 200 and 234 Rideau Street installed new signs to remind tenants that short-term rentals are not allowed in the building. If people break the rule, it's a violation under the Condominium Act. (Ashley Burke/CBC News)

'It's a cat and mouse game'

In Dore's case, he leased a two-bedroom condo to a long-term tenant on behalf of the condo's owner, who lives overseas.

One year in, he found out from security that unknown guests were entering the building using the fob to access the building's main door.

Dore said he confronted the tenant, who admitted he was subleasing the unit and didn't know there was any problem with that.

There would always be a story ... The biggest issue is we need proof. - Dan Dore

He promised not to do it again — but that didn't happen, Dore said. Instead, Dore said, he kept getting calls from security about fishy activity.

Dore said the tenant then told him his parents and friends had been visiting.

"It's a cat and mouse game," said Dore. "There would always be a story ... The biggest issue is we need proof."

It wasn't until Tuesday afternoon Dore finally obtained the evidence he needed to take action.

Dore gave his tenant 24-hour notice he was entering the unit, and once inside he was able to confirm that it was the same condo being advertised on Airbnb. The decorations matched identically, he said, and there were also handwritten reviews inside the unit detailing other guest's experiences.

CBC News was allowed to come along and observe the inspection from the hallway outside the unit.

"It's quite unfortunate they're not abiding by the rules and regulations of the building," said Dore.

Dore said he plans to evict the tenant, which is currently the only recourse for a landlord in his position under the Ontario Tenancies Act.

It can be a long process that takes more than 20 days — and if the tenant opposes, the dispute could go to trial.

Dan Dole matched the photos from this Airbnb posting with the condo unit he's managing at 200 Rideau St. (Airbnb)

'It's a problem that it's time to deal with'

The City of Ottawa has said it's hiring a consultant to study existing regulations around Airbnb.

That work won't be presented to council until after the election, and some say that's too late.

Steve Ball, president of the Ottawa Gatineau Hotel Association, has been talking to the city for months about the need for short-term rental regulations.

"It's a problem that it's time to deal with," said Ball.

Ball's been providing information to the mayor's office about what rules other cities are adopting with the hope Ottawa will follow suit.

The top rule he wants is one that would only allow people to rent out their principal residence — but it's not the only thing he's asking for.

"The [other] big one for us as well is that you need to have a licence," said Ball. "This is not uncommon if you're going to be in business to have a license to do business."

For example, in Victoria, the licence comes with a cost — between $200 and $2,500, depending on the unit. In Vancouver, homeowners caught listing units on short-term rental websites without a licence face a fine of up to $1,000 for each infraction.

Ball also wants Airbnb to only advertise with a host that has a valid city license.

"If they choose to advertise hosts without a license they should be accountable and responsible," he said.

This condo building on Rideau Street doesn't allow Airbnb rentals — yet it's still happening inside. (Ashley Burke/CBC News)

City studying issue

Right now, Airbnb is unable to mediate or assist when it receives notification from a condo owner that their unit is being subleased without their permission.

"Unfortunately, as an online platform, we are not privy to the offline agreements you may have made, so we are unable to mediate or assist," Airbnb wrote to Ottawa condo owner Kasra Rasaee after he filed a similar complaint.

Roger Chapman, director of bylaw and regulatory services with the City of Ottawa, said that it plans to look at the issue during council's next term.

"City council has approved that staff undertake a comprehensive review of rental housing from the regulatory perspective, including licensing of residential room rentals, short-term rentals (i.e. Airbnb) and shared accommodations," he wrote in a statement to CBC News.

"An external consultant will be retained to conduct the study, and a staff report is expected to follow in the next term of council."