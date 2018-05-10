Watch out for purple putty that may contain fentanyl, police warn

Ottawa police say a purple putty-like substance possibly containing the dangerous drug fentanyl was found during an investigation, and that there could be more out there.

Police seized the substance Wednesday during the execution of a search warrant at an apartment in the 100 block of Carillon Street in Vanier. It was found along with a variety of drugs, including cocaine, crack cocaine, cannabis and other opioids and stimulants, police said in a news release.

Fentanyl has been found laced in other drugs and in a number of forms, but it hadn't been seen in the putty form in Ottawa until now, according to Ottawa police Const. Chuck Benoit.

Other police forces have found the drug in a similar-looking putty form before, however, leading Ottawa police to "strongly suspect" the drug is present in the substance they seized, Benoit said.

Submitted for analysis

Police have submitted samples to Health Canada for analysis.

There were at least 2,923 apparent opioid-related deaths in Canada in the first nine months of 2017, according to a report from Health Canada published in March. Nearly three quarters of all accidental opioid-related deaths involved fentanyl or fentanyl analogues, the report found.

Ottawa police drug unit Staff Sgt. Rick Carey said in a statement that the possible presence of the drug is a reminder "there is no reliable way for the user or a peer to confirm what drug is actually being ingested."

"Nothing can ensure a person's safety when they use illegal drugs," Carey said.

A 55-year-old Ottawa man was arrested in relation to the drug trafficking investigation and faces eight charges of possession for the purposes of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000, and driving while disqualified.