It started off like any other walk across the stage for convocation.

On Sunday afternoon Roxan Ghossein's name was called, she shook hands with the faculty, and she posed for the camera. She earned a Bachelor of Arts with a major in psychology and a minor in advanced French as a second language.

And then Bruno Mars's song Marry You started blaring over the speakers.

"Oh my gosh, what is happening," Ghossein recalls thinking.

Then, Dany Rafful ran out with a crowd of his family members, all carrying balloons that spelled out, "Will you marry me."

"You were so afraid that when I popped that question that you wouldn't have your nicest dress or your freshest nails," said Rafful onstage.

"Let me tell you something, with or without the dress, with or without the freshest nails, you always look absolutely incredible."