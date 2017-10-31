The largest union representing federal public service workers is filing a complaint against the government for missing a collective agreement deadline, likely because of the ongoing Phoenix pay system.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada will file the complaint with Public Service Labour Relations and Employment Board Wednesday. The Treasury Board has already admitted it will not meet the latest deadline to increase wages and pay three years worth of back pay under four collective agreements.

The new agreements were signed June 14, 2017 with a 150-day implementation deadline.

The last pay day before that deadline was Tuesday, said Greg McGillis, PSAC's regional executive vice-president for the National Capital Region.

'Adds insult to injury'

Greg McGillis, PSAC regional executive vice-president or the National Capital Region says many public servants were depending on the back pay set out in the collective agreement. (CBC News)

McGillis believes the reason the deadline wasn`t met is the ongoing Phoenix pay problems.

"From the beginning, [the government has] been very closed mouthed about exactly what the cause is. I think we can just assume it's Phoenix," he told told CBC News.

The failure to implement the wage adjustments come even after the government had two extra months to implement the agreements, which usually have a 90-day deadline, McGillis said.

'We're gonna fix this.' - Scott Brison , Treasury Board president

PSAC is looking for compensation for both the persistent problems with Phoenix and the failure to implement these new agreements.

Just how much they ask for in damages will depend on how long it takes before the issue is resolved, McGillis said.

Some people are living paycheque to paycheque and have been racking up interest payments or late payments and were depending on this back pay, he said.

The government had said in October that pay centres across the country were making the collective agreement changes priority — ahead of other Phoenix issues.

"Of course there are problems with Phoenix, and of course it's unconscionable what's happened and it's terrible and our members still aren't getting paid. This adds insult to injury."

No timeline for Phoenix fixes

In Question Period Tuesday, NDP public services critic Erin Weir asked whether the Liberals would rebuild a publicly administered payroll system to fix the Phoenix "boondoggle."

Public Services and Procurement Minister, Carla Qualtrough responded that the problems are her department's top priority.

"While we did not create this problem, we are fixing it," she said.

'I don't think they got serious and maybe it's hard to say if they're still serious about....how much of a shame for Canada it is." - Greg McGillis , PSAC regional executive vice-president for the National Capital Region

On Tuesday, Treasury Board President Scott Brison also acknowledged the frustrations public servants face, but wouldn't give a timeline as to when collective agreements would be implemented.

"It's just totally unacceptable that we are not able to pay our public servants on time, or accurately in many cases. This is a frustrating and unacceptable situation that we're being totally transparent on and we're working hard to fix."

Treasury Board President Scott Brison wouldn't give a timeline of when the collective agreements would be implemented. (CBC News)

"We're gonna fix this," he said, adding the government has faced challenges in implementing some of the agreements because of their complexity which has burdened the pay system.

But McGillis doesn't believe the government is actually serious about fixing Phoenix quickly.

"We've seen the government ramping up and ramping up, but really, I don't think they got serious and maybe it's hard to say if they're still serious about just how big a serious thing this is. How much of a shame for Canada it is."