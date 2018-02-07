The province has announced it's investing more than $7 million in Ottawa's justice system.

Ontario Attorney General and Ottawa Centre MPP Yasir Naqvi said Wednesday that the money will improve access to justice and reduce delays.

"I will be the first one to admit that the pace of change in our justice system may not be as fast as we all want it to be," said Naqvi at a press conference at the University of Ottawa's law school.

"But together, we have made some truly remarkable progress to reduce trial delays and create a faster, fairer justice system — one that is more culturally responsive and inclusive."

Some of the initiatives covered by this latest investment include:

Increasing video capability at the Ottawa courthouse to make it easier for people to attend court appearances.

Developing a new pilot at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre to connect lawyers with their clients in custody over a video link.

Developing an Indigenous bail verification and supervision program at the Odawa Native Friendship Centre that will provide culturally-appropriate programming.

Naqvi also announced that Justice Paul Rouleau has been appointed as the chair of a new, permanent French-language advisory committee.

The committee will identify and reduce barriers in the justice system faced by French speakers, Naqvi said.