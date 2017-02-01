A new program to provide free counselling to jurors who experience trauma after difficult trials or inquests is an acknowledgement of how outside everyday life the work of a juror is, according to an Ottawa-based psychologist.

On Tuesday in Hamilton, Ont., Attorney General — and MPP for Ottawa Centre — Yasir Naqvi announced the Juror Support Program, which will provide jurors with up to eight, one-hour sessions with an experienced counsellor for free. Previously, jurors needed to get a judge's permission to receive free counselling.

"We know that for some jurors the experiences they have during a trial can have real, lasting traumatic affects that disrupt their daily lives. That is why it is important that jurors ​have access to support if they need help," said Naqvi.

Lynette Monteiro is applauding the provincial government for creating the program. The Ottawa-based psychologist — who's worked with first responders — says it's crucial for jurors to get access to counselling when they're presented with information they're not emotionally prepared for.

No power to moderate what they hear or see

Attorney General Yasir Naqvi with ex-juror Mark Farrant (L). Farrant's personal story inspired Naqvi to find ways to give support and counselling to traumatized jurors. (Mahnoor Yawar/CBC News)

"As a juror, you're in a passive position of having to receive this information with no power of making any changes or moderating what you hear or what you see," said Monteiro.

"This really broadens our care for people when we ask them to do things that are outside the normal range of what an ordinary person would do. Very few of us walk into a situation where we might be traumatized," she said.

Monteiro said that unlike first responders and military personnel, the work of jurors is not often seen as being emotionally and psychologically taxing.

"The responsibility is on our judicial system, on our government, to extend that ethic of care to people who are taking this kind of risk," she said.

The Juror Support Programis completely confidential and jurors can choose to receive their counselling in-person, over the phone, by email or videoconference in both English or French.​