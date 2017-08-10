Five Ottawa health facilities will receive a combined $450,000 to carry out repairs and upgrades to roofs, windows, and other infrastructure, the province has announced.

The funding represents the local portion of the $4.1 million province-wide investment announced last September by Kathleen Wynne, and it will be doled out through Ontario's community infrastructure renewal fund.

The money is being earmarked for upgrading and replacing infrastructure like roofs, windows, heating and air conditioning systems, fire alarms and back-up generators.

The local facilities that will be receiving the funding are:

The Ottawa Salus Corporation, which will get $158,500.

Billy Buffett's House of Welcome, which will get $147,895.

The Carlington Community Health Centre, which will get $99,300.

The Ottawa Hospital, which will get $40,000.

The Dave Smith Youth Treatment Centre, which will get $8,800.

Thank you to @Yasir_Naqvi and @ndesrosiers for your support, we appreciate being one of the five recipients of this fund pic.twitter.com/Inh2EiiOmP — @SalusOttawa

"We're talking about things like restoring exterior cladding, doing foundation upgrades or [installing] exterior guardrails," said Ottawa Centre MPP Yasir Naqvi.

"These are the kind of things many may consider non-sexy and things that people may not want to talk about. But they're really important."

The five local health facilities are among 68 Ontario facilities sharing in the infrastructure funding, the province said.