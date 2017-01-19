Some people living in Manotick are concerned their quaint village is on the verge of becoming a cramped suburbia as plans move ahead with a proposed subdivision on about six-and-a-half hectares of land off Rideau Valley Drive North.

The proposed subdivision by The Regional Group would include 30 detached homes and 54 bungalow townhouses, including five waterfront lots along the Rideau River and park space.

T.J. Byron's backyard would back right onto the proposed development and she said it would resemble the busy Riverside South neighbourhood her family was trying to escape when they moved to Manotick almost five years ago.

"That's what brought me here to purchase a house is for that quaint village, comfortable, quiet feeling," said Byron, who added that she's now worried she'll have to move.

Jill St. Marseille said she isn't against development but has concerns about the density of the plan and how it will impact traffic in the area and endangered species that live on the now vacant land.

"This was supposed to be our forever home so I'm worried about having to leave it," she said.

Residents worry about density

"What they're looking to do now is to bring suburbia into such a small neighbourhood and it doesn't fit in with the existing character of the street or of Manotick," said St. Marseille.

The land is currently zoned as development reserve, said Scott Moffatt, the city councillor for Rideau-Goulbourn.

The proposed development would include 30 detached homes and 54 bungalow townhouses on a plot of land that's about 16 acres. (Novatech)

Moffatt, who backs the proposal, said it's up to the developer to set out the new zoning for the property based on what the land use is, but that it has to be dense because the houses will use municipal services.

"When you bring the municipal servicing element to it, you do increase the density," said Moffatt.

"It's not economically viable to create larger lots on public services."

Housing geared toward seniors

The housing will be geared toward seniors and Moffatt said that's something people in the community have been asking for.

It's why resident Ann McDonald is onboard.

The proposed subdivision would be bounded by Island View Drive to the north down to Kelly Marie Drive to the south, and from Rideau Valley Drive North to the west to the Rideau River to the east. (Google Maps)

She has lived in Manotick almost 50 years and will soon be looking to downsize.

"The charm of the village has always to me been about the people," said McDonald.

"I don't see that it's going to take away that much."

But residents who will look out over the development are vowing to fight against the project despite the need for seniors housing.

"We understand that need. We'll eventually be part of that population as well that's looking to downsize but it doesn't make any sense to bring in such a dense neighbourhood into the outskirts of Manotick," said resident St. Marseille.

A public meeting is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Manotick Arena and Community Centre.