Firefighters were able to contain a major fire at a propane company's headquarters east of Ottawa Tuesday night.

Calls about a fire at the Propane Levac headquarters on Route Sainte-Catherine started coming around 6 p.m..

"I was driving back from work and I saw flames on the roof of a building," said Isabelle Marier, who called 911.

Dozens of firefighters from St-Isidore, Fournier, Limoges and Casselman responded to the fire, which Fournier fire Chief Tobias Hovey said was in a processing building.

"It's important to note that there was no explosion," Hovey said in a French-language interview.

"The fire was limited to a processing building behind the offices … it was mostly limited to the roof."

Hovey said Tuesday night he didn't know the cause of the fire.

Seventy five of Propane Levac's 120 employees work at its St-Isidore office.

The company has around 30,000 customers in Ontario and western Quebec.