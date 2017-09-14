When Bill Eggertson's propane tank rental bill more than tripled last week, he chalked it up to a clerical error.

But after several calls to Superior Propane, including one conversation with a supervisor, Eggertson discovered there was no mistake — his annual rental fee of $70 had indeed jumped to $224 because he's been deemed a "low-use customer" by the company.​

"It was a little shocking," he said.

'They picked the wrong house, the wrong geek to do this to.' - Bill Eggertson

If Eggertson is a low-use customer, it's very much by design: his home near the village of Richmond is heated and cooled with a geo-thermal system, and powered with solar panels and a wind turbine. He's a committed environmentalist who admits he sometimes goes "overboard" and drives his wife crazy with his compulsive conservationism.

"I'm one of the most energy efficient people in Canada," Eggertson boasted. "You could say I'm not a fan of the fossil fuel industry. To be told that I have the privilege of paying more to release some carbon emissions into the atmosphere... it was very upsetting to me. I'd use the term insulted."

No warning of fee hike

A Superior Propane invoice sent to Bill Eggertson's home. (Laurie Fagan/CBC)

Eggertson, who had received no warning of the fee hike, said he only kept the propane tank that came with the house to appease his wife, who prefers cooking with gas. The couple uses about 200 litres of propane per year. (Their fireplace, which they can use to heat their home when the power goes out, is also on propane.)

On Monday, after finding another propane supplier willing to match his previous rental fee, Eggertson called Superior Propane, a Canada-wide company, to cancel his contract, which he said mentioned a "modest fee" to remove the tank.

Instead he was quoted nearly $300, more than his annual rental bill. He finally negotiated a $150 removal fee.

What's really burning Eggertson is the suspicion that some propane suppliers are "cross-subsidizing" the cost of supplying fuel, which is regulated by the Ontario Energy Board (OEB), with the price they charge customers — particularly less profitable, low-use customers like him — for delivery, tank rental and tank removal.

'Sometimes you lose customers'

Bill Eggertson, a committed environmentalist, uses a geo-thermal system to heat and cool his house. (Laurie Fagan/CBC)

​Superior Propane president Greg McCamus told CBC Eggertson should have been given advance notice of the fee increase, but said new regulatory requirements have significantly driven up costs for suppliers.

"Sometimes you lose customers if it's not profitable," McCamus said.​ He did not say how many of his company's low-use customers faced similar rental fee increases.

Tom Adams, a Toronto-based energy consultant, said companies like Superior Propane are perfectly within their rights to raise rental rates.

"In the case of a low-usage customer, the propane company is not recovering enough from fuel charges to justify the fixed cost of the tank," Adams said.

Most customers 'passive, inert'

John Lawford, executive director of the Public Interest Advocacy Centre in Ottawa, said fuel suppliers understand perfectly what he calls the "behavioural economics" of the market, and know most customers will put up with a rate hike — even a significant one.

"The trouble of going to switch providers is something that keeps customers relatively passive and inert, and they stay with their provider. That's probably leveraged to some extent by companies."

Companies that are raising fees should at the very least give notice, and phase in the increases, Lawford said.

He added that while the cost of fuel tank rental isn't currently regulated by the province, the OEB will take notice if it hears from enough angry customers, the way it did when Ontarians began complaining about water heater rentals and aggressive door-to-door energy contract salesmen.

Eggertson said he has no regrets about going public.

"They picked the wrong house, the wrong geek to do this to."