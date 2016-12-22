Promo for Kontinuum- Ottawa 2017

Air Date: Jan 02, 2017 5:00 AM ET

Promo for Kontinuum- Ottawa 20170:46

Kontinuum- a multimedia underground excursion in Ottawa LRT Tunnel coming this summer.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Ottawa (Kanata - Orléans)

Light Snow

-1°C

Gatineau

Light Snow

-1°C

Petawawa

Light Snow

-1°C

Cornwall

0°C

Kingston

Light Snow

1°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss