CBC Ottawa listeners and viewers helped raise $130,787.30 as part of this year's Project Give, the station's annual charity fundraiser.

All donations will go to the Ottawa Food Bank, which helps 41,500 people across the city access fresh and healthy food.

"It's amazing. It's higher than I thought," said Michael Maidment, the food bank's executive director.

Maidment said this donation would allow the food bank to improve the quality of the food it distributes to its member agencies.

"I immediately start to almost see this as potatoes and carrots and oranges, snacks for kids — all those wonderful things that we'll distribute to these 112 agencies."

CBC Ottawa staff kicked off this year's Project Give on Friday, Dec. 1, with Ottawa Morning broadcasting live from the Parkdale Food Centre.

CBC Radio's All in a Day took over the reins in the afternoon, before CBC News at 6 host Adrian Harewood went to air live from the centre that evening.

Besides donations raised by phone and online, the total includes money collected at the Parkdale Food Centre and two Bridgehead locations, a cheque presented by the Ottawa Mennonite Church, a matching donation by the Loaves and Fishes Fund of Ottawa Carleton, Bridgehead's point-of-purchase donations, and sales of honey produced from hives on top of the CBC transmitter in the community of Carp.