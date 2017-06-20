The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall won't just stop by Parliament Hill for Canada Day celebrations on July 1 — they'll visit Shopify, the National Arts Centre and a few other spots as well.

Here's the detailed itinerary:

10:25 a.m.: Canadian Museum of History

Their Royal Highnesses Prince Charles and Camilla will participate in an opening ceremony for the Canadian History Hall. They're expected to tour the hall, meet with young people, engage with young women affecting change in their community and hear stories of new Canadians and those working to support them.

11:40 a.m.: Peacekeeping Monument

Charles will participate in an inspection of the guard where a 21-gun salute will be fired. The monument is located on Sussex Drive, not far from the National Gallery of Canada.

12 p.m.: Parliament Hill, NAC, Shopify

First, Charles and Camilla will attend the Canada Day show on Parliament Hill, then Charles will help open the newly renovated National Arts Centre's glass atrium and entrance.

A woman wearing Canadian flag-shaped sunglasses takes a photo while taking part in celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. (Fred Chartrand/Canadian Press)

Charles will then visit Shopify's offices on Elgin Street.

6:45 p.m.: Rideau Hall

Charles and Camilla will inaugurate the Queen's entrance at Rideau Hall then participate in a reception.