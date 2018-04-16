Presto services expand to Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore

OC Transpo riders will soon be able to purchase and top up Presto cards at an expanded list of 66 locations across Ottawa.

At a Barrhaven Shoppers Drug Mart Monday morning, Mayor Jim Watson and Coun. Stephen Blais, chair of the city's transit commission, joined representatives from Shoppers Drug Mart and Presto announced the rollout.

In addition to Shoppers Drug Mart locations, some Loblaws and Real Canadian Superstores across the city will soon offer Presto services.

Watson said the move would save transit users time by offering them a convenient way to manage their Presto cards while running errands.

Shoppers Drug Mart will have the most locations offering Presto services at 51, while 12 Loblaws and three Superstore locations will offer them.

The release said services would be phased in gradually, arriving at all of the locations by the end of May.

In a tweet, Blais said users would be able to purchase monthly passes, load money and discounts, and check their balances in-store.

Currently, Presto users have access to these services at ticket machines along the O-Train Trillium Line, and at OC Transpo service centres or online.

The release added that cards sold in the three chains would have a new black design, but would function the same way as the green cards.