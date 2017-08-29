An 18-year-old from Prescott, Ont., was struck and killed on Highway 416, OPP say.

It happened at about 11:15 p.m. Monday night in Edwardsburgh Township, south of Kemptville. The teen was struck by a vehicle that was heading south along the highway, OPP said in a media release issued Tuesday.

He sustained critical injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Highway 416's southbound lanes were closed between County Road 20 and the Spencerville exit, but reopened at about 5 a.m., OPP said.

An investigation is ongoing.

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy416 SB lanes remain CLOSED at Leeds & Grenville Rd 20 #OxfordStation #Kemptville Reopening time unknown. ^ag pic.twitter.com/MuW027zt4U — @OPP_COMM_ER