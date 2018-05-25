Prescott retirement home owner charged with sexual assault

The owner of a retirement home near Prescott, Ont., is facing criminal charges in relation to accusations of sexual assault against two people including a resident at the home.

Ontario Provincial Police say they began an investigation Mar. 27 into a report of sexual assaults at Green Acres Retirement Home, located on McCrea Road in Augusta Township.

The owner of the home, a 72-year-old man from Augusta Township, was charged Friday with four counts of sexual Assault and four counts of sexual exploitation.

Police said they've identified two victims including a resident of the retirement home. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

The accused is being held in bail court and is scheduled to appear in a Brockville, Ont., court on Tuesday, May 29.

Police are asking anyone with further information to come forward by contacting Const.-Det. Theresa Baker at 613-925-4221 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.