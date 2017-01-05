Hundreds of people are still without power in Ottawa, along with thousands more in eastern Ontario and the Outaouais in Quebec after a combination of freezing rain, snow and high winds this week.

In the Outaouais, 3,000 customers were without power as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Hydro Quebec.

In eastern Ontario and rural Ottawa, from Haliburton in the west to Alexandria in the east, about 4,600 customers were without power, according to Hydro One.

The hardest-hit areas are Bancroft and Arnprior. Service isn't expected to be restored in Arnprior until about 4 p.m., and 10 p.m. in Bancroft, Hydro One said.

Tens of thousands affected at height of storm

And in Ottawa, about 300 customers were without power in both Hydro Ottawa and Hydro One jurisdiction, according to an estimate from the city on Thursday morning.

At the height of the storm, which began on Tuesday, tens of thousands of people were left without power throughout the region.

Three warming centres were opened as a precaution for people without power but two of them were closed after no one showed up.

The centre that remained open, at the Kinburn Client Service Centre on Carp Road, saw no visitors overnight, according to Pierre Poirier, the city's manager of security and emergency management.

In a meeting later Thursday morning the city will decide whether or not to keep the remaining warming centre open.

Road clearing continues

Meanwhile, on the roads, the city said Thursday morning that its priority network "is in reasonable condition."

Work continues on residential streets and sidewalks.

"Sidewalks and residential streets are slippery and caution is required by residents while navigating to work," the city said.