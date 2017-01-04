More than 35,000 hydro customers were without power as of 6 a.m. Wednesday in Ottawa, nearby eastern Ontario and the Outaouais after freezing rain and snow blanketed the region.

The majority of the affected customers — nearly 24,000 of them — are in the Outaouais under Hydro Quebec's jurisdiction. Across the province, Hydro Quebec says more than 212,000 customers are without power.

"Yesterday [Tuesday] we had some ice on branches of trees, and the branches that broke touched the grid, so we had some power failures," said Eric Moisan, a Hydro Quebec spokesperson.

Roughly 2,200 Hydro Ottawa customers had no power in pockets across the city Wednesday morning. Affected neighbourhoods include the Bay and Somerset Street areas as well as West Carleton, Gloucester-South Nepean, Rideau-Rockcliffe and others.

Portrait of a cleanup: snowy, skinny streets, slippery sidewalks and, on top of it, hydro lines down at Gladstone/Lewis. pic.twitter.com/4MiLfUSOne — @amkfoote

Thousands more Hydro Ottawa customers who were without power overnight had their service restored prior to 6 a.m. Wednesday, most of them in Gloucester-Southgate, Cumberland, Osgoode, Rideau-Goulbourn, Kanata South and Knoxdale-Merivale.

The company expects to restore service to the majority of affected customers later Wednesday morning.

Roughly 11,200 Hydro One customers are without power in rural Ottawa and eastern Ontario. Service for some of them is not expected to be restored until late Wednesday afternoon.

Affected areas include Manotick and North Gower, Calabogie, Renfrew, White Lake, Pakenham and Greely.

A total of nearly 21,000 Hydro One customers are without power into southern Ontario.